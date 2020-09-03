What haunted houses look like in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Halloween is still a ways away, however, haunted houses are beginning their seasons early despite the pandemic. Several spook houses and attractions are taking extra precautions to help with the fight against Covid-19.

Sterling Mathis, the owner of the Hotel of Terror and Dungeons of Dragons, has installed a disinfecting fog machine throughout his facilities. He also requires all of his employees to get tested and wear a mask under their costume’s mask. He will allow customers to choose whether or not to wear a mask.

“There will be at least a minute between groups that go through the buildings. So you shouldn’t run into anyone else in the building.”

Here’s a list of opening dates for your local terror-filled fun: