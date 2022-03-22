SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city leaders met Tuesday to go over the city’s Forward SGF plan.

According to the city, Forward SGF represents a visionary roadmap for the next 20 years, guiding land use, housing, economic development, transportation, parks, and more for the City of Springfield.

The Comprehensive Plan will be used by city leaders to make decisions and inform a variety of policies that will shape the community for years to come. The project is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2022.

Dr. Tom Prater is the chair of the Forward SGF Citizen’s Advisory Committee. He explained efforts to put this plan together began in 2019, just as the last 20-year plan, Vision 2020 expired.

Prater said Tuesday the city, committee members, and the public are looking at what is essentially the first draft of the Forward SGF plan, which was created after input from citizens and consultants.

“We’re going to look at this and distill it and City Council’s going to say ‘here’s what we like, here’s what we don’t like.’ The task force is going to meet again and get input from citizens all over the city,” Prater said, “Then we’re gonna say ‘here’s what we’re going to do to improve the quality of place that we’re experiencing in Springfield for the next 20 years.'”

Those at the Forward SGF meeting identified key neighborhoods, corridors, and areas of downtown to focus on, while also anticipating how the city might change in the next 20 years.

For instance, more people are shopping online and not in retail stores, however, more people are eating out at restaurants so the business landscape may begin to reflect this change.

The goal is to attract families and businesses to the area and to figure out what would bring them to Springfield while asking what changes would make current residents happier to live in Springfield.

Prater said the corridors that welcome people to Springfield, such as Interstate 44 will be a major focus.

Another change Forward SGF could bring about, said Prater, is how the city approaches annexing and zoning property.

“What the consultants have presented to us is not just a zoning idea…zone this for a factory, zone this for a hotel. But what do we want this 2-square-mile area to look like?” Prater explained, “West Chestnut Expressway by the airport…what do we want that to look like? We don’t want to just zone one acre at a time, but we want to make it a cool place to be.” Prater mentioned creating a neighborhood similar to Galloway in that West Chestnut area.

John Houseal, Partner and founder of the consulting firm Houseal Lavigne Associates said their job as consultants always begins with talking to people in the city they are creating a plan for. He said his firm asked people what they think priorities should be.

Houseal explained Forward SGF focuses on something called quality of place. This means people who live in the area have access to what they need, even if they have to walk, and there are attractive, safe, and fun neighborhoods all over the city…not just in certain areas.

This is accomplished by identifying areas that need revamping or redevelopment, mainly forgotten neighborhoods and corridors. Another strategy is focusing on what it’s like for people to commute from one area of town to another and making that experience enjoyable.

“There’s a real sense of momentum and potential that’s reverberating, getting ready to explode, it’s right below the surface. You’re beginning to see glimpses of if poke through,” Houseal said, citing the Vandivort Hotel and some restaurants downtown as examples.

Prater said this 20-year plan is a worthwhile effort, pointing to the fact that Springfield’s 2020 comprehensive plan brought the city Jordan Valley Park, Hammons Field, more greenway trails, and several improvements to downtown.