OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple charges have been filed in Ozark County against a woman accused in connection with shooting two people.

In a Facebook post, the Ozark County Sheriff said that the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 11:30 pm on May 6 to the scene of a shooting.

Witnesses and victims said that Rhonda Sprague had been drinking through the night and was “mad about everything,” according to court documents.

The statement said Sprague was arguing with her son and shot at his girlfriend who was trying to leave in her car.

Deputies said Sprague’s son grabbed his mother’s arm during the struggle, and that Sprague shot two bystanders, one in the arm and side, and one in the wrist.

One bystander was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and the other was flown to a hospital.

Sprague was charged with eight counts: two counts of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and two weapons charges.

She has a bond-reduction hearing scheduled for May 18.