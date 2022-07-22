SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot reaching $660 million, many Missourians might be wondering: “What would I do with all that money?”

Ozarks First is here to help you make a game plan for when you defy the odds of you winning the Mega Millions — which is about 1 in 302.6 million. The $660 million is the ninth-largest jackpot in the nation.

First of all, if you do win the $660 million jackpot, you are not going to get that much. According to USA Mega, Missourians who choose the cashout approach to get their money — which most people do — will get around $223.5 million after federal and state taxes. You can also take advantage of a payout plan that will give you 100% of the jackpot, but you’ll get it in 30 annual payments. And you’ll still have to pay taxes on it, as it’s considered income.

However, $223.5 million is nothing to scoff at. How much stuff will that amount of dough get you in Missouri?

Your New Home

According to Realtor.com, Missouri’s most expensive home is a $20 million mansion near west St. Louis with a Ferris wheel in the backyard. It has stables, a resort-style pool, a bowling alley, and more. You can buy it around 11 times with the Mega Millions.

Your New Car

With $223.5 million, you could buy 27 $8 million Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero coupes. It’s a shame the manufacturer only made one unit.

If you’re looking for something a little less conspicuous, you could purchase the 2022 Toyota Prius’ highest trim level — which has a starting MSRP of $33,370 — around 6,697 times. A wise investment if you’re trying to save money on fuel costs.

Your Dinner Tonight

If you’re in Springfield, you may want to celebrate with a nice dinner. You can head to the city’s only four-diamond hotel, the Vandivort, to dine at the on-site restaurant, the Order. If you want to order the most expensive entree for you and the new friends and family you suddenly gained after you won the lottery, you can get the $48 30-day dry-aged ribeye paired with a $14 glass of pinot noir — a complimentary choice, we might add — for around 3.6 million people or the population of the African country of Eritrea.

The moral of the story here is that this is a lot of money. Though you might have a better chance of getting hit by lightning 605 times, there’s still a chance you could take home the cash.