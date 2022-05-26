SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Health leaders in Greene, Christian and Webster counties revealed the top three health issues facing the community during a news conference Thursday.

Springfield-Greene County Health, CoxHealth, and Mercy Springfield said in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment that mental health, substance use, and diabetes were the top three health issues facing people in the community.

These needs were determined by looking at data from health care entities like hospitals, and public health departments, and by talking to people who live in Greene, Christian and Webster counties. The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment will be used to create plans and obtain resources to deal with the top three health issues.

You can take an in-depth look at the assessment on the Ozarks Health Commission website.