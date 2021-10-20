Western Taney County’s Fire Protection District hosts open house

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Western Taney County’s Fire Protection District is meeting with the community in hopes of recruiting more firefighters.

The district has one-hundred sixteen staff members but is projecting around three thousand emergency calls just this year.

Western Taney county is hosting open houses to meet with the community, but also as a recruiting strategy.

“When I turned 18, I was able to volunteer full-time there as well and start running calls, and that’s when I realized this is something I want to do for the rest of my life,” says firefighter Sophia Syrigos.

Syrigos now works for Western Taney County and is going to school at the College of the Ozarks for a degree in fire science.

“Pay by call, by pay training. You know, there’s a lot of benefits to joining western,” says Assistant Fire Chief Chris Bird.

“Just do it. Just go for it. Just dive right in. It’s a great experience, and you know if you don’t like it, it’s better to test the waters here in the volunteer side than go right into the career side,” says Syrigos.

The open house lasted from 5:30-7:30 pm.