DOOLITTLE, Mo.- Crews have shut down the westbound lanes of I-44 in Doolittle because of an overturned semi-truck.

The semi rolled over at the 180-mile marker around 10:45 a.m., and crews with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District are on scene working the incident.

The MoDOT Traveler Map says lane closures could last three hours and encourage drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.