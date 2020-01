BRANSON, Mo. — A section of the road on Westbound Highway 76 will be closed soon.

Crews will be working on the lane from Longhorn Steakhouse to “Gettin’ Basted” starting next Monday, Jan. 6.

It will be closed for several weeks from 7a.m. to 5 p.m.

Large construction equipment has to be moved on the road to help build Wonder Works.

The job is expected to be completed on Jan. 26.