WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Women will be able to get medical care in a new facility in West Plains.

Ozark Healthcare announced the completion of a Women’s Center equipped with modern labor and delivery rooms, gynecological surgery facilities, educational spaces, and an isolette unit to help with newborns’ temperature regulation.

The ongoing expansion includes about 100,000 new square-feet and new specialty clinics.

The Women’s Center is set to open to the public in December 2020.