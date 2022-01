WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains School district announced Wednesday morning that schools in the area will close early due to weather forecasted for the afternoon.

West Plains Elementary will be releasing students at 1 pm., while K-8 students will be released at 1:45 pm.

Middle School, High School, and South Fork Elementary students will be released at 2 pm.

All sports events and practices are canceled, as well as the Boys and Girls Club.