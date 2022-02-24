WEST PLAINS, Mo.– An employee of West Plains R-7 School District has been arrested and unemployed after being reported for the sexual assault of a student.

A female student first reported she had been sexually assaulted to the West Plains Police Department on January 31. After investigation, charges were forwarded and an arrest warrant was issued for the offender.

Christopher Taylor, 41, was arrested by Howell County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Taylor is being charged with Sexual Contact with a Student, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Child Molestation.

West Plains Police Department said the school district took immediate action on Taylor and he is no longer affiliated with the district.

Taylor’s bond is set at $50,000. A bond hearing is scheduled for March 7.