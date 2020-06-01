“Grab & Go” pickup only, change for West Plains School District’s Bus Stop Meal Service

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– Starting today, June 1, the West Plains School District’s Bus Stop Meal Service is changing to “Grab & Go” pickup only.

The service is open to all children 18 years old and under, and no ID or paperwork is necessary to participate.The program is designed to ensure students have access to healthy meals while school is not in session.

The meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, with double meals on Thursday. Distribution locations are OMC Thrift Store, West Plains High School tennis courts, United Freewill Baptist Church parking lot and the South Fork Elementary parking lot.