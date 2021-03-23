West Plains residents required to get dog tags for pets

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — All dog owners in West Plains are now required to have all their pets over the age of 6 months properly tagged.

The West Plains Police Department said City Council voted on the Dog Licenses and Tags Ordinance, also called Section 6-53, on March 23, 2021.

Pet owners will have to vaccinate their pets to get proper tags. This new rule will help Animal Control, and police officers reunite lost pets with their owners and grant access to the new City Dog Park.

Dog tags can be gained at the City Hall, the Police Department or Animal Control if pet owners bring a current rabies vaccination certificate.

The first tag is free but replacements will cost owners $2.

Tags will last from April 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 when owners will have to get the tags renewed.

Pet owners have until May 15, 2021 to get a current rabies vaccination for the dog tags.