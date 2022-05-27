WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A driver has died and a passenger was hurt in a single-truck crash in West Plains Friday, May 27.

West Plains Police said officers with the department responded along with West Plains Fire crews to Ozark Road. A truck was pulling a large cattle trailer that had crashed into a tree. The truck and trailer jackknifed and were blocking the road.

Crews had to work to get the driver and passenger out of the truck. The driver had died at the scene. The passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the driver had what appeared to be a medical emergency while driving, which caused him to be unconscious and crash into a tree.

West Plains Police are not identifying the deceased driver until they can contact family members.

This is the second fatality crash in the same week in fatalities in West Plains. An adult and two children were killed in a crash on Wednesday, May 25.