West Plains Police investigate attempted burglary shooting

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- One man has been shot after attempting to rob a home in West Plains.

According to a release from the West Plains Police Department, the shooting happened Monday around 1:09 a.m.

Police were sent to a home in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Law enforcement learned the homeowner shot a man on the front porch of his house. The man was later located nearby by police. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Springfield in serious condition.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those involved at this time since it is an active investigation. Police do say this was an isolated incident with no danger to the West Plains community.