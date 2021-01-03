West Plains Police arrest wanted suspect

Local News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– West Plains Police Department said they have arrested 45-year-old Darren Break. Break was wanted for arrest for several felonies including 1st degree domestic assault.

On Sunday, January 3, West Plains police received a call alerting them of a suspicious male, who’s phone number matched Break.

Break was confronted at 10 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

West Plains police said Break was arrested on probable cause for 1st degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, felonious restraint, armed criminal action and sodomy. Break is currently pending formal charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now