West Plains Police arrest wanted suspect

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– West Plains Police Department said they have arrested 45-year-old Darren Break. Break was wanted for arrest for several felonies including 1st degree domestic assault.

On Sunday, January 3, West Plains police received a call alerting them of a suspicious male, who’s phone number matched Break.

Break was confronted at 10 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

West Plains police said Break was arrested on probable cause for 1st degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, felonious restraint, armed criminal action and sodomy. Break is currently pending formal charges.