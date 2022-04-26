WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Police in West Plains issued an advisory about a missing teenager Tuesday (4/26/22) afternoon.

Alexander Meszaros is 19 years old. According to a release from West Plains Police, Meszaros has tendencies toward a mental age of about 12 years old. Police also said Meszaros might hurt himself.

He was last seen walking near Kentucky Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday in West Plains.

He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Meszaros is asked to call the West Plains Police Department at 417-456-2244.