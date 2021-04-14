West Plains PD searches for suspects that stole a safe

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The West Plains Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a safe from a Little Caesars.

On April 11, 2021, police responded to a burglary alarm at Little Caesars in West Plains. When officers arrived they found a glass door that had been broken. Police found no one inside at the time.

During the investigation, police found the safe in the restaurant had been pulled from under the counter and was taken out of the back door.

Surveillance footage showed two suspects break the front door glass and enter in. It also shows the two men taking the safe to the back door and then loaded the safe into a vehicle.

Right now, the suspects have not been identified. West Plains PD is still investigating. If you have any information contact the West Plains PD at 417-256-2244.