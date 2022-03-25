WEST PLAINS, Mo.– A man from West Plains was sentenced to over 20 years in jail for conspiracy to distribute meth.

Luis Ortiz Rodriguez, 39, was sentenced on Friday, March 25, 2022. He first plead guilty in September 2021 to conspiracy to distribute in Howell, Greene and Texas counties from December 2015 to June 2019.

Rodriguez also plead guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Rodriguez said he met co-defendant Jose I. Gonzales, 39, after being released from prison in 2018. The two agreed to distribute meth together in the West Plains area.

Rodriguez was arrested in 2019 after officers executed a search warrant on his house, finding a loaded revolver, a baggie containing 1.64 grams of meth, one hydrocodone pill, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Rodriguez took over as leader of the meth distribution conspiracy after the previous leader, Shirley J. Hicks, 64, was arrested following a search warrant of their residence that led to the discovery of more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

Rodriguez is the seventh defendant to plead guilty and be sentenced in this case. Hicks, 64, Gonzales, 39, and Fontella J. Noose, 41, Benny D. Griffin, 59, Jordan W. Gutierrez, 27 and Shaun M. Ross, 44, were all found guilty and received sentences from 6-20 years in federal prison. None are eligible for parole.

Raymon F. Ortega, 65, and James E. Cooper, 55, have both plead guilty and await sentencing.