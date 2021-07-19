West Plains man sentenced to 10 years after a shooting in May 2020

FORSYTH, Mo. – A West Plains man accused in the death of a 22-year-old Dora resident in May of 2020 has entered an Alford Plea to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Allen Shafer had been charged with murder in the death of Devon Massey but agreed to the plea on a manslaughter charge. Under an Alford Plea, a defendant does not admit to a criminal act and asserts innocence but admits that there is sufficient evidence to convict.

Shafer also received seven years in prison on a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. Those two sentences are to be served concurrently, according to the Ozark County prosecutor’s office. The case was heard in Taney County on a change of venue.

He also is the subject of a federal grand jury indictment alleging theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and receipt of material showing sexual conduct by a minor. Those charges will be pursued in federal court.

According to court documents, Shafer called police on the evening of the shooting to say he had been involved in an altercation and had shot a man. He said after the shooting, he left the scene in a vehicle that he later abandoned. Shafer told police he couldn’t pinpoint his location because he was unfamiliar with the county roads.

After pinging his cellphone several times, police from West Plains found Shafer and took him into custody.

According to Shafer and another person who was there at the time of the shooting, the incident happened while Shafer, Massey, and the other person were driving in a vehicle.

Police found Massey just off a county road near Dora with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Shafer was located in a vehicle that was registered to a relative of Massey. When police impounded the vehicle, they found a .380 cal—semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle.