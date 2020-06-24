West Plains man sentenced in 2019 shooting

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man who was arrested by West Plains police in 2019 was sentenced for a shooting incident on April 12, 2019.

Charles Moorehead was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a witness, the victim had just arrived at a house in West Plains when Moorehead opened the door and shot the victim.

Moorehead was sentenced to 25 years for first-degree assault and five years for armed criminal action. These sentences will be served consecutively.

The charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed.