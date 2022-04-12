HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A 22-year-old has been indicted by a grand jury for the shooting death of West Plains resident James Vineyard.

Damian Henry has been indicted for Armed Criminal Action and first-degree Murder, according to the police statement.

According to court documents, Henry told officers that he shot Vineyard because Vineyard was fighting with another man and pulled a knife on him.

Vineyard was taken to a local hospital where he died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Henry told officers he thought he has fired his gun four times during the altercation. He said he left the scene of the shooting because he was nervous.

Officers with the West Plains Police Department arrested Henry and the other man, who was not charged.

Henry is being held at the Howell County jail.