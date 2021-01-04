West Plains man charged after assaulting a woman on New Years Eve

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- 45-year-old Darren Break has been charged after assaulting a woman at Ozarks Healthcare on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Break has been charged with:

  • First-degree domestic assault
  • Three counts of armed criminal action
  • Sodomy or attempted sodomy
  • Kidnapping
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful use of a weapon

The woman told police her boyfriend had assaulted her. The victim also stated that a firearm was discharged during the assault.

Police arrived at Break’s residence and made several attempts to have Break step outside to surrender. Their attempts were unsuccessful. It was later discovered that Break was not at the home.

West Plains Police arrested Break Sunday morning after receiving a call alerting them of a suspicious male, who’s phone number matched Break.

