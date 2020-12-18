West Plains JCPenney store among 15 others to close

WEST PLAINS, Mo.(Missourinet)- JCPenney is closing another 15 stores nationwide next spring, including one in southern Missouri. The department store chain’s website shows the West Plains location is shutting down.

The company closed its stores for two months when COVID-19 first came on the scene. It then chose to permanently shutter about 150 stores and file for bankruptcy. The store in the Kansas City suburb of Independence and one in northeast Missouri’s Kirkville were included in the mass closings.

The West Plains store opened around 1989 and has about 20 employees. Liquidation sales are expected to begin soon.

Nineteen other states have stores on the chopping block.

James Cash Penney, the store’s founder, grew up in northwest Missouri’s Hamilton near St. Joseph.