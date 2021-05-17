West Plains graduation moved due to potential storms

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- The West Plains High School graduation has been moved due to potential thunderstorms this evening.

According to the West Plains School District, the graduation ceremony is moving to the West Plains Civic Center at 7:00 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

District leaders say to accommodate capacity restrictions, each guest must have a red ticket for admission. Each graduate has seven red tickets to distribute; only red tickets will be taken at the gate.

The Civic Center requires wearing masks and has certain rows available for seating.

More information can be found here.