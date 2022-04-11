WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The West Plains Fire Department is experiencing technical difficulties with its phone lines.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, the department said there are temporary numbers in place until the fire department’s phone lines are fixed.
These are the numbers you can call:
- West Plains Fire Department (formerly 256-2424) 417-255-0916
- Station 1: 417-257-0396
- Station 2: 417-257-0387
- Station 3: 417-257-0397
The West Plains Fire Department said anyone needing help in an emergency can and should still call 911.