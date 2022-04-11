WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The West Plains Fire Department is experiencing technical difficulties with its phone lines.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the department said there are temporary numbers in place until the fire department’s phone lines are fixed.

These are the numbers you can call:

West Plains Fire Department (formerly 256-2424) 417-255-0916

Station 1: 417-257-0396

Station 2: 417-257-0387

Station 3: 417-257-0397

The West Plains Fire Department said anyone needing help in an emergency can and should still call 911.