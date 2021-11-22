West Plains fatal fire victims identified as elderly man and woman

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- The West Plains Police Department has identified the victims of a fatal house fire Friday night.

According to police, those who died were 79-year-old Marvin Lee Polzin and 75-year-old Linda Eileen Polzin.

The fire happened Friday around 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of BB Highway. The 911 caller told authorities that there were two people stuck inside the home. When emergency crews arrived, the entire structure was involved with heavy smoke and fire.

According to a press release, the Polzin’s owned the home. The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office and the West Plains Police Department are still investigating the fire.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was treated at the hospital and released during efforts to put out the fire. Other fire crews were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from several towns in the West Plains area responded to the fire.