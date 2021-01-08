Well of Life Food Pantry reopens for one day a week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Well of Life Food Pantry operated by Center City Christian Church has announced it is reopening for only one day a week.

According to the pantry’s website, it will only be open on Fridays starting January 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We apologize for any hardship our closing before the holidays caused, but due to COVID, we were not able to get a sufficient number of volunteers to operate the pantry until recently,” the pantry states.

Well of Life says many of their volunteers are retired senior citizens making them a vulnerable group for COVID-19. The pantry requires everyone who visits to wear a mask, and only one person per family will be admitted to the building unless a translator is needed.

According to its website, the pantry provides sack lunches for the homeless, regular groceries, and grocery delivery to anyone at least once a year.

“People who live in our primary service area, in the center city area of Springfield, between National Avenue and Kansas Expressway and Chestnut Expressway and Grand Avenue are eligible to receive groceries from the food pantry once every 30 days,” the pantry says.