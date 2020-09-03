Well known Springfield restaurant broken into, customers help the owner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of Springfield’s longest standing restaurants was broken into Wednesday, Sept. 2, leaving the shop owner with a mess to clean up.

The Sub Shop owner Ethan Seehusen says he arrived at his restaurant at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 to find his door shattered, a tow strap wrapped around his ATM and part of his roof ripped apart.

Luckily, Seehusen called a regular to his shop and the two got to work cleaning up the mess. The Sub Shop’s door was replaced and ready to open up to customers by 10 a.m.

Seehusen says his shop is only open till 2:30, but word spread about the incident on Facebook and they had a day so busy, they ran out of bread and had to close early.

“I had an outpouring of all my regulars, and it was awesome,” said Seehusen. “It was awesome. It made me feel good about the world. I was able to sell sandwiches. I was able to make a whole lot of people’s day probably better. Just about 90% of people that come through here are regulars. If you’re a first timer, you’ll probably end up being a regular.”

A police report was filed about the incident.

Learn more about The Sub Shop from some regulars and an owner of another business who’s been eating lunch here for decades on KOLR10 news at 10 p.m.