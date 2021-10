SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police officers investigated a deadly crash at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Phelps on October 2nd.

The driver of a maroon Dodge van was driving southbound and crossed into the northbound lane, striking a railroad overpass concrete barrier and causing the vehicle to roll onto its top.

The driver, 39-year-old Springfield resident Michael Akins, died at the scene; his family has been informed of the crash.