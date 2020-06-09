Wedding stores working to catch up after impacts of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The wedding industry is still struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Misty Gray, the manager at Karl’s Tuxedos, says the store was forced to close for six weeks due to wedding and prom cancellations and rain checks as a result of the coronavirus.

“Terrible, we’ve had a lot of prom cancellations as well,” said Gray. “So, we’ve been giving a lot of refunds back for that. You know, we don’t feel it’s fair to keep the money because this was obviously out of everyone’s control. Weddings are getting postponed because they’re hoping to maybe happen in the fall. So, we are really crossing our fingers for fall to just really explode.”

Gray says she really missed the interaction she would get to have with the customers.

“It was very lonely. I mean, we were used to having so much contact with our customers, even just on the phone some days, just chatting about different things, measurements, alterations,” said Gray. “You know, we didn’t have that contact with them. We’ve talked to some brides and we’ve heard a lot of tears. We can hear them on the phone. It’s very tough for us to hear. You know, we become friends with our customers so we feel for them when they’re having to postpone. These are huge moments in people’s lives, of course, weddings, and they want to look their best and we want to help as much as we can.”

Karl’s Tuxedos is now full speed ahead trying to catch up with bookings that wern’t able to book while the store was closed.

“So we have been really busy with all these last-minute bookings, last-minute measurements, just getting those weddings ready to go in a shorter time frame than what we’re used to dealing with,” said Gray. “We are doing our best to sanitize and disinfect and keep everything clean. Everything goes through a dry cleaning process. If you try anything on, we’re dry cleaning it. You know, we’re making sure that everything is fresh and clean for the next person coming in the shop.”

The store is only letting people try on coats to minimize contact.