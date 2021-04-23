Wedding industry sees booming business as pandemic rules relax

BRANSON, Mo. — Weddings postponed due to COVID-19 are now happening in the spring, resulting in good business for the wedding industry. However, this wedding boom has a few drawbacks.

After being shut down during March 2020 and going through several cancelations, many businesses feel relieved to see the industry thriving once again.

Lana Johnson, the owner of Lana Johnson’s Touch of Class, said she is serving weddings and proms.

“This weekend alone, we’ve got around eleven or twelve proms that are going on,” said Johnson.

However, the big business in April is bringing challenges to Touch of Class.

“Supply chain slowdowns are still there,” said Johnson. “Shipping slowdowns are definitely still there too. What used to be a one or two-day ship definitely takes longer than it used to, and everyone’s dealing with a workforce shortage. It’s across the board, and it’s pretty critical for everyone right now. All managers are working very long hours right now to kind compensate for needing more help that just isn’t there.”

Lori Lairmore, the owner of Branson Photo, said the pandemic made her wonder if her business would ever bounce back.

“Not knowing what my store was going to do last year, so I took a job away from it, but this year there’s no time for the other job,” said Lairmore. “It’s just been really busy.”

But April 2021 has brought more business than Reverend Delroy Bender has ever seen in all his 25 years of officiating weddings.

“April has been an astounding month as far as the number of weddings, and so it’s been a record month,” said Bender.

Johnson said she is happy for all of the brides who finally get to experience their special day.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of the rescheduled weddings from last year that are happening now this spring, of course with all the regular scheduled weddings all intertwined too,” said Johnson. “It’s a great time of year to get married. Spring is beautiful in the area, so we’re definitely happy to see a lot of our brides getting to walk down the aisle finally.”

With this high demand, these business owners say planning weddings early is more important than ever before.