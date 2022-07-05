WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County Health Unit got funding for a mobile health unit and will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 7, according to a press release Tuesday.

“With this grant, we’ll be able to bring our public health service to traditionally underserved areas of Webster County,” said Lisa Tindall, the Nursing Supervisor for the health unit, in the press release.

The Webster County Health Unit is planning to use the money to provide Webster County residents with care for preventable health issues, such as COVID-19. The unit will also choose a topic a month to focus on to educate the community.

“We’ll also focus on a monthly health education topic, including items like boosting your immunity, diabetes prevention, the importance of being up to date on vaccines, heart health, and many others,” said Louise Bigley, the Health Education Program Supervisor.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon, July 7, in front of the Webster County Health Unit at 233 E. Washington in Marshfield.