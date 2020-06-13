Webster County hosts free COVID-19 drive-thru testing day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be offered for free to those who live in Webster County.

The Webster County Health Department says the testing will be at the Webster County Fairgrounds on June 22 for people who make appointments.

A time slot can be scheduled by calling 417-859-2400.

Those going to be tested should bring healthcare insurance information. If the insurance only covers part of the test, there will be no charge to that individual and it will be paid for by the Webster County Health Unit.

People will be able to choose between a nasal swab test or a blood sampling test.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now