Webster County Health Department offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– Webster County’s healthcare providers are offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The testing is open to anyone regardless of county of residency, and no symptoms or doctors note is required.

If you wish to be tested, make sure to bring your healthcare insurance information. If you are not insured, or your insurance only covers part of the test, you will not be asked to pay anything. The Webster County Health Board of Directors has funding from its budget to cover the cost.

Two types of testing will be offered nasal swab tests for current infections or an antibody test for past infections.

Testing will be done on Monday, July 13, at the Webster County Fairgrounds, located at 614 N. Marshall Street in Marshfield from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Health Department is recommending the community to make an appointment, but open testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can schedule an appointment by calling the Jordan Valley Health Center at 417-859-2400.

For more information, visit www.webstercohealth.com.