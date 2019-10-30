Webster County Deputy injured in pursuit

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– A Webster County deputy was injured in a pursuit that started in Rogersville and ended in North Springfield.

The pursuit started when Deputies were trying to detain several individuals when they fled the scene in a vehicle with a trailer. They took off hitting a vehicle that hit an officer. During the pursuit, the suspect hit three police vehicles in total.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital for nonlife threating injuries.

While fleeing the suspect’s vehicle reached speeds more than 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit started just after midnight and four people were in custody by 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.