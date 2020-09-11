Webster County deputy deceased after fatal car crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Many in Webster County are grieving after a sergeant with the sheriff’s office was killed n a crash on Interstate 44.

Sergeant Justin Burney had his two children in the vehicle with him. Both of the children suffered injuries.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says he had just gotten off the phone with Sgt. Burney. A few minutes later, Burney and his two kids headed west on I-44 when a Jeep crossed the median and hit his vehicle.

“He’s just a kid, that’s what it comes down to,” said Cole. “He had his life ahead of him. He’s got two babies of his own, and they are certainly in our thoughts right now.”

Burney’s 6-year-old daughter was flown to a hospital in St. Louis. His 3-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

“He had just left to pick up his kids,” said Cole. “Maddie is still in critical condition. She’s having multiple surgeries today. And the boy, Anderson, he’s with family right now.”

Cole says Burney had been essential in opening the new Webster County Justice Center. He had also served as a resource officer in the Marshfield School District.

“He was a servant a heart,” said Cole. “He cared about people, and he cared about making sure that he did his job well.”

Burney and his fiancé were planning to get married on Oct. 10. He’ll not only be missed by her but the entire community.

“We’re getting contacts from all over the place with different stories of something that he’s done, different roles that he played in everybody’s life,” said Cole. “He was so loved, and so we’re going to miss him a lot.”

The sheriff says funds are being set up for the children and Burney’s fiancé at Seymour and Obannon Banks in Marshfield for those who want to donate.

The driver of the other vehicle was a man in his 30s. He suffered moderate injuries.