Webster County Deputies search for man in connection to Fordland shooting

FORDLAND, Mo. – The Webster County Sheriff said Thursday morning (3/12/2020) that his department is searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting at a home in Fordland.

Sheriff Roye Cole said Jesse St. John, 34, is being sought after a man living at a home at First and Maple streets was struck by bullets reportedly fired from outside the home shortly before 7 a.m.

The victim was taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound, Cole said.

The sheriff’s office received a call early Thursday, March 12, 2020, from a woman in the home telling dispatchers a man had been hit by someone shooting at the house and cars at the address.

The home is adjacent to the Fordland Elementary School.

Cole said he believes St. John is a danger to the public.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing. OzarksFirst will update this story as more information becomes available.