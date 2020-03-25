Webster County confirms first COVID-19 case

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– Webster County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Presiding Commissioner Paul Ipock, R-Diggins, of Webster County says the person lives in Rogersville and works in Springfield.

The county commissioners are in a meeting today, “We’re discussing taking similar actions taken yesterday in Greene County,” Ipock said. “I can’t speculate on what we will do or what will happen later today. Right now, we’re receiving a lot of information from a lot of sources to determine what’s next from our perspective. Will we take some action today? I’d say it’s likely.”

This is a developing story.