Webster County church hosts classic car event

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- Gospel music and classic cars, it was the perfect way to spend a Sunday for many people near Seymour.

Cedar Gap Baptist Church hosted the ‘Classic Sunday Singing and Car Show’ Sunday morning. In addition to music and a sermon, those who attended enjoyed classic cars and trucks, food, and homemade ice cream.

Melinda Owen is a member of the Classic Chevy Club of Springfield. She said that this is a great event for those who want to learn more about old vehicles.

“If you have any interest at all in old vehicles, all you have to do is walk up to a vehicle, look at the owner and say tell me about your car, and you don’t have to worry about saying another word for a good at least five, ten, maybe fifteen minutes,” said Owen.

Keith Adamson is the pastor at Cedar Gap Baptist Church. He said he hopes this event draws in people that wouldn’t ordinarily come to church.

“It was something that I thought could draw people to a church, that wouldn’t ordinarily come to church. And if they’ll come and look at old cars, they’ll see how great a people Christians are, and they’ll hear a message that will encourage them hopefully,” said Adamson.

Pastor Adamson also says classic Sunday has been going on for approximately 15 years and hopes that everyone comes just to see classic cars and meet good, friendly people.