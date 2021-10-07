Webster County authorities searching for missing elderly man

FORDLAND, Mo.- The Webster County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing elderly man from Fordland.

Authorities say 86-year-old Samuel “Dean” Larimer went mission from Olga Road around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Larimer is a white male, weighing 124 pounds, is 5’09, and has white hair, blue eyes, wearing a ball cap, glasses and walks with a cane.

The Sheriff’s Department says Larimer has dementia.

Officials shared a vehicle description. He might be in a white 2004 Ford F2500 flatbed with a red bucket on the bed, bearing Missouri, 35H3DC.

Authorities say he left his home Thursday and went in an unknown direction and has not been heard from since.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 859-3911.