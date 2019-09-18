Website helps students with food allergies in Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nutrition website has been designed for Springfield Public Schools (SPS) to help find out which meals have certain ingredients that a child may be allergic to.

The website, Nutrislice, has a list of all meals offered at SPS, all you have to do is click on the ingredient the student is allergic to and Nutrislice will cross out meals containing the ingredient.

Calories, sodium, and Carbohydrates can also be found.

“It empowers students and parents to look at that ahead of time, and also make those safe,” said Stephanie Hanning, a registered dietitian as SPS. “Choose safely the foods that those students are allergic to, it really gives them a lot more information than we’ve ever made available for parents before or students.”

Some other features this new system provides includes:

Saving favorite menu selections for the future.

Extra nutritional information

translate the menu into other languages.

Nutrislice is also offered as an app.