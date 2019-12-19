Web Extra: Victim from Springfield Underground shooting speaks out about his experience

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The victim who was shot at Springfield Underground on Monday spoke out to KOLR 10 today about his entire experience.

He wanted to remain anonymous. He described the situation as being so fast, he didn’t even feel the pain on his gunshot injury on his arm, until he was being transported to the hospital.

As you can tell from the pictures, with the trajectory of the bullet, if he didn’t move, he would have been shot in the head.

He said he tried to flee the scene first and then tried to drive his truck away. When he realized he couldn’t get away or hide, he decided to fight the shooter and got both his guns from him.

