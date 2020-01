SEARCY, Ark. (KARK) - Razorback fan Canaan Sandy is home Sunday after suffering from a stroke this past week. The Superfan Hall of Famer had heart surgery in March of 2019.

Sandy said he’s happy to be home, he’s received so much love and support after people heard about him being in the hospital. Sandy has dedicated so much time to the Razorbacks and some of the local school sports teams.