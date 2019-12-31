Weaknesses found in Missouri’s financial management system

Mo. — A new report from the state auditor is showing weaknesses in security control of Missouri’s financial management system could leave it vulnerable to unauthorized transactions.

The system is known as “Sam Two” and it managed about 40 billion dollars in transactions throughout the 2019 fiscal year.

The report states that old user accounts were not terminated in a timely manner meaning former employees could still have access to the system.

The investigation also found two users could approve their own transactions rather than have them approved by an independent party.