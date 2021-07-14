Waynesville man charged for stealing several catalytic converters

LEBANON, Mo.- A man from Waynesville has been charged in Laclede County for stealing several catalytic converters.

According to court records, 27-year-old Lucas Filson has been charged with stealing. The Lebanon Police Department says Filson remains in the Laclede County Jail in place of a $5000 cash or surety bond.

According to police, on July 10, officers responded to the 1200 block of W. Elm Street for a report of suspicious activity. Officials say a Laclede County deputy noticed suspicious activity at another business on the same street.

When officers arrived, they noticed a vehicle that fit a description of a vehicle linked to several catalytic converter thefts. Police made contact with Filson and another man who were in the car.

Mug of James Shaffer

The other man, 40-year-old James Shaffer of Richland, Missouri, was also arrested on multiple warrants out of four different surrounding counties.