TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was arrested for 1st-Degree Domestic Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm on Memorial Day.

According to a release from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, a woman told authorities that she was driving on Hartville Road south of Licking with a male passenger on May 29.

She said that when she asked the passenger to leave the vehicle, he pointed a handgun at her and threatened to kill her.

According to the woman, the man fired and shot into the air, then pulled her out of the vehicle to punch her before putting her back in the vehicle and choking her until she lost consciousness.

The victim said she and the suspect traveled back to Licking where they were contacted by a Licking Police Department Officer.

A .45 caliber handgun was found in the vehicle, and the male, 31-year-old Baltazar Ruiz of Waynesville, was taken into custody.

Records confirmed Ruiz is a convicted felon on parole for assault. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and is being held without bond.

Ruiz is charged with1st-Degree Domestic Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Licking Police Department in the investigation.