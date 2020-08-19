Waynesville High School and Career Center to begin online after students test positive for COVID-19

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Waynesville High School and Waynesville Career Center traditional students will now start school virtually on Aug. 25 after a COVID-19 exposure, according to a statement from the Waynesville School District website.

The district was notified that two Waynesville High School students tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement reports this decision was made after talking to the Reopening Task Force and the Pulaski County Health Department.

“Going virtual for students in grades 9-12 is an effort to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Dr. Brian Henry, Waynesville superintendent said. “We are exercising an abundance of caution and meeting and exceeding recommendations.”

All high school events and practices are canceled until students return to the classroom. Though Waynesville Middle School practices and competitions will continue. This only impacts the high school and career center, according to the Waynesville School District.

Waynesville High School students are projected to return to the classroom on Aug. 31, 2020.

Parents of students who were in close contact with the COVID-19 cases have been notified.

The Waynesville School District is making arrangements for drive-up testing. More information for COVID-19 testing will be released here.