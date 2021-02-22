Water shut off in Omaha, Arkansas due to unknown location of water main break

OMAHA, Ark. — Crews with the city of Omaha have shut off the drinking water for those on the Omaha Water Department system due to an unknown location of a water main break.

Omaha Fire Chief Jason Blevins says that since the water has been shut off, residents will be able to go to the fire department to fill up containers of water Monday evening. Chief Blevins says a 600-gallon tank truck will be available at 5 p.m. for those who bring their own water containers.

The mayor of Omaha said those on the system who still have water need to boil before using.

