Water rescue in McDonald County after early morning flooding on Highway

TIFF CITY, Mo.– Two drivers were rescued in McDonald County this morning after flooding on Highway 43 carried both vehicles off-road.

McDonald County Office of Emergency Management said at about 6:20 a.m. the two vehicles were caught by surprise by an overflowing Buffalo Creek, running about 15 feet deep over the highway.

Neither drivers attempted to drive through the flooding, and were able to exit their vehicles and wait for safety.

The rescue was carried out in a joint effort from McDonald County Office of Emergency Management, Missouri State Highway Patrol water troopers and Tiff City Fire Department.

Both victims were examined by emergency services and released.

“When we have heavy rain and flood prone areas please be situation aware of the dangers, even those hidden by the dark,” MCOEM said in a Facebook post.